Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League)
Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Princeton Tigers after Noah Kirkwood scored 31 points in Harvard's 77-72 overtime win over the Cornell Big Red.
The Tigers are 12-1 on their home court. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Wright averaging 6.3.
The Crimson are 5-6 in conference play. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 3.3.
The Tigers and Crimson face off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Wright is averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Princeton.
Kirkwood is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.