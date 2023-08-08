SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ask Justin Houston why he chose to play for the Carolina Panthers, and the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker will offer a two-syllable response.
“Coach Frank,” Houston said Tuesday.
He then shrugged: “It’s simple. For Coach Frank. I remember as soon as he called me on the phone, I told my wife, ‘We’re going to Carolina.’”
Houston officially signed with Carolina Panthers on Tuesday afternoon, a few months after Reich first reached out to him and a day after he agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Panthers. He was out on the Wofford College practice fields with his new teammates after passing his physical in the morning, sporting a Panthers bucket hat and street clothes.
Houston and Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich have a history. The two worked together when they were with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019 to 2020 — and Reich left enough of an impression on him to seek him out when he was one of the top free agents on the market this summer, looking for a new NFL home.
“He’s trusting,” Houston added. “A stand-up guy. What you see is what you get. And he’s a mature guy, someone you can count on. Like I said, the biggest thing is trust. I wanted somebody I could trust.”
One of the biggest assets Houston will bring to a team hoping to make a big leap in 2023 is his ability to mentor players. The 34-year-old linebacker, who notched 9.5 sacks a season ago for the Baltimore Ravens, will mostly be a “rotational” guy, Reich told reporters Tuesday.
But the fact that he’ll be among the oldest guys in the Panthers’ pass-rushing corps is an undeniable asset, his coach said.
“Obviously his production — it speaks for itself,” Reich said. “And he’s been productive in multiple ways. So one of the things I know about Justin is not only is he a great player, but he’s a great teammate and great mentor. He loves sharing his experience and helping the younger guys. And that’s a big deal because we got some young guys that we’re really excited about.”
Houston arrived in the league in 2011 with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was there he gleaned wisdom from Tamba Ali — a linebacker who led the AFC in sacks with 14.5 in 2010 and taught Houston how to “use what he has” physical tools-wise to his advantage.
That has turned into a 12-year career for Houston, who notched double-digit sacks in four seasons (including 22 in 2014). He hopes to pass on wisdom he’s gleaned to 25-year-old Pro Bowl talent Brian Burns — “I think I’m going to love playing with him,” Houston mused — and third-round pick DJ Johnson, among others.
Players and Reich think he’ll have an instant impact.
When asked how much Houston will help the defense’s front seven, defensive tackle DeShawn Williams widened his eyes and responded, “A ton.”
“The man had nine and a half sacks at 33,” Williams said Tuesday. “So just to have a guy who has that experience of playing at a high caliber, and who has the knowledge of that, it’s huge.”
He continued: “Everybody knows what Burns can do. So they slide to triple-team, double-team him. But now you got another guy on the edge. Now, it’s pick your poison.”
Reich agreed.
“That group has been really good in camp,” Reich said of his pass rushing corps. “I feel like the development of that group has been outstanding, and now to add Justin, it’s a big deal. He’s a physical specimen, an incredibly smart football player. He’s a leader. He’s the ultimate competitor.
“I was with Justin in Indy, and I’m close with Justin. So this is first-hand, personal knowledge of a guy who knows what we’re all about.”
Houston said he loves the freedom and decision-making a 3-4 scheme offers, which is what Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero subscribes to. The EDGE position Houston could occupy would theoretically give him a different eye level to survey the blocking scheme and the backfield and put more decision-making power in his hands.
But before one of the top free agents of the summer got the chance to learn what Evero was bringing to Carolina — and before he met the guys he’ll likely take under his wing during Tuesday’s practice — Houston was sold on coming to Carolina.
It was for one reason.
One person, really.
Reich.
“Everybody who played for him,” Houston said, “I believe they feel the same way I feel.”
©2023 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
