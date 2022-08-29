In 2002, owner Mike Ebbett started supporting his first customer as a consultant. Nearly 20 years later, Block 5 provides cost effective solutions and 24/7 support to thousands of users within organizations and businesses throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They are still all about relationships and helping people live better lives, which is why they maintain such high customer satisfaction and retention rates.
“We don’t wake up just thinking about computers and networks. We think about the success and happiness of our clients and are most satisfied when we are recognized for making a positive impact. Our team is friendly and great at what they do," Ebbett says. "The heart of our operation has always been about taking care of people. Scheduled customer satisfaction meetings keep us talking about what is important to our clients. Are they getting what they need? Do they have a good plan? What will their needs be over the next few years? Keeping these items on the agenda means that they are getting what they need and can be ready for anything.”
Over the past year alone Block 5 resolved over 10,000 issues while maintaining survey averages of 4.95 stars out of 5. They are always standing by with the tools and experience needed to keep their clients productive. Over 95% of their client issues are resolved remotely, and they can be there quickly if they are needed on-site.
Block 5 services a wide range of clients from municipalities and healthcare organizations to production facilities and law offices. While many organizations have a myriad of challenges within fixed budgets, Block 5 manages to meet their diverse needs without surprises.
Ebbett goes on to say, “We roll up our sleeves to support users, work through planning, budget processes, vendor management, and more. We aren’t afraid to tackle the issues, no matter how big or small.”
Over the years, Block 5 Technologies has become a proven industry leader, well-known for their managed IT and phone services. While they continue to pride themselves on their stellar customer service and quality relationships, they look forward to servicing the regions IT and communications needs for many years to come.
