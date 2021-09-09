GROVELAND
14 Benham St.: Michael Bailey to Daniel and Sandra Carideo, $395,000
111 School St.: Cristan M. and Joseph H. Vineis to William A. Nolasco and Erin M. Walsh, $450,000
HAVERHILL
49 10th Ave.: Christopher Doucette to Gregory G. Caponigro, $359,900
13 Back 9 Dr.: Louise R Martin IRT and Joseph D. Martin to Victor Khan, $630,000
4 Bartlett Ave., Unit 4: Linda H. Griggs to Taha Abourkia and Fatiha ElFaraj, $240,000
86 Bateman St., Unit 86: Kaileigh M. Nightingale to Kevin Toomey, $372,000
200 Boxford Road: Mari T. Whittaker to Seaport Homes LLC, $365,000
135 Bradley Ave.: Carrie E. Fajvan to Carol Neil, $524,900
984 Broadway: Nancy A. Peters to Lisa Beauregard and Bryndon Rodgers, $380,000
12 Casablanca Ct., Unit 12: Allison L. Ohare to Michael W. Leccese, $300,000
55 Chadwick St.: Infinitum Realty Inc to Corey Leblanc and Kristen Pounds, $465,000
4 Coates Lane ,Unit 4: Heather L. and Nicholas P. Mastrangelo to Kaitlin M. Paul, $315,000
74 Columbia Park: Ryan and Veronica Protasowicki to Jameka Conway and Cypher Great, $610,000
25 Computer Dr.: 25 Computer Dr Owner LLC to NBI Computer LLC, $43,000,000
17 Coolidge Ave.: Guy D. and Joan C. Berube to Donna and Richard Morin, $443,500
7 Grand Ave., Unit 7: William Toohey to Top-Tier Investments LLC, $140,000
59 Hunters Run Pl., Unit 59: Doherty FT and David A. Cawthron to Alyssa F. Carrus and Evert J. Vant, $337,500
56 Hyatt Ave.: Mam T. and Andrea L. Diburro to Victor M. Perez, $482,000
42 Kent St Unit 42: Su Y. Yang to Diana Y. and Melanie V. Garcia, $385,000
93 Lafayette Sq.: K Brothers LLC to New Alpha Bro Prop LLC, $381,373
807 Main St., Unit 807: Alexander P. and Jenna L. Joy to Matthew Hebeisen, $361,000
1084 Main St.: Amanda L. and Christopher C. Dissler to Brett and Kelly Dissler, $325,000
13 Moody St.: Thai V. Nguyen and Alicia M. Noury to Justin Matkevicius and Molly Whalen, $467,000
214 Morgan Dr., Unit 214: Random Prop Acq Corp 3 to Jeff Leblanc, $270,000
15 Parker Lane: 15 Parker Lane RT and Robert B. Stewart to Anthony N. Frasso, $900,000
59 Riverdale Ave., Unit 59: Aitken Christopher S Est and Andrew Aitken to Jeremiah P. Markham, $325,000
251 So. Main St.: Renata and Steven Roddy to Efrain and Patricia Talavera, $510,000
47 Salem St.: Catherine T. and Philip A. Hasskarl to Linda Tatenda-Cross, $699,900
22 Sterling Lane Unit 22: Daniel A. and Sandra M. Carideo to Nicole M. StAmand and Sean P. Cahalin, $330,000
829 W. Lowell Ave.: Joseph P. and Rebecca A. Giambarresi to Alexandra N. and Joel Nicolas, $417,000
55 Webster St.: Amanda Basler to Ruthia A. Membreno-Montes and Jose A. Valencia, $684,200
22 Windsor St.: Samuel F. Homsey and Samantha E. Swan to Alexandra R. and Daniel I. Smith, $585,000
5 Winston Cir.: Bertren J. and Cherie Labbe to Camilor Marius and Kerlyne Vixama, $570,000