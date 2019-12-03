NEWBURYPORT – A Seabrook man in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday to be arraigned on a drugged driving charge appeared drugged as he waited for his name to be called, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Ananais Janvrin, 51, of Lower Collins Street, Seabrook, was seen repeatedly nodding off and swaying back and forth while sitting in the gallery. His actions attracted the attention of people around him, a Daily News reporter and Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, who informed Judge Peter Doyle.
Based partially on Janvrin’s condition, Kennedy asked that he be held on $500 cash bail after his arraignment on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a class B substance (subsequent offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Doyle eventually agreed on a $250 cash bail. He ordered Janvrin to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and not to drive while awaiting trial. Janvrin was handcuffed and taken in custody by two court officers.
He is due back in court on Jan. 9, for a pretrial hearing.
According to court documents, Janvrin was driving erratically on Beach Road in Salisbury around 4:35 p.m. on Sunday when he was seen by Salisbury police Sgt. Richard Dellaria.
Dellaria watched as Janvrin drove on the wrong side of the road while passing a slower car in a no-passing zone. With Dellaria driving right behind him, Janvrin couldn’t keep his car in the lane. Eventually, Janvrin realized Dellaria wanted him to stop and did so.
Dellaria noticed Janvrin had droopy eyes, slurred speech and was in danger of nodding off. Janvrin also mistakenly handed the police officer a debit card instead of his driver’s license.
Dellaria ordered Janvrin out of the car, and the officer noticed Janvrin was having trouble walking.
He was also chewing on something white.
“I asked him what he was chewing on, he replied ‘my Suboxone,’” Dellaria wrote in his report.
Janvrin was ordered to spit out the white substance before Dellaria, with the help of Officer Jayson Davis, handcuffed him. The officer collected a sample of the white substance and brought it to the station, along with Janvrin.
“His driving behavior and erratic operation placed the lives and safety of other motorists in jeopardy,” Dellaria wrote in his report.