Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Wisconsin Badgers after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points in Marquette's 96-70 win over the Baylor Bears.
The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Marquette has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Badgers play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Wisconsin is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Prosper is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Marquette.
Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 11.6 points for Wisconsin.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
