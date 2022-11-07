Rider Broncs at Providence Friars
Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars host the Rider Broncs in the season opener.
Providence finished 27-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Friars averaged 13.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.
Rider went 8-12 in MAAC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Broncs shot 41.4% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.