Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at Louisville Cardinals (2-9, 0-2 ACC)
Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Louisville Cardinals after Will Pruitt scored 27 points in Lipscomb's 83-75 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Cardinals have gone 2-5 at home. Louisville is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bisons are 1-5 on the road.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.1 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
