LAWRENCE — The Psychological Center Inc. of Lawrence thanks the sponsors, donors, and participants in its recent Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser that raised approximately $43,000 for its programs.
Held on Saturday, May 6, at the Haverhill Country Club, the fundraiser was attended by about 150 guests, who participated in a best hat contest, raffles, live auctions, and a “Down and Derby” musical chairs horse race where Jason Azzi, with Solarbyjazzi was the winner, among other entertainment and activities.
Just Build It LLC was a Secretariat-level sponsor, donating $5,000. Jason Azzi, Solar by Jazzi was a Justify-level sponsor, donating $3,000 and 10 pairs of Nike sneaker that were auctioned off. Other Justify level sponsors were Enterprise Bank and Pentucket Bank.
The Psychological Center has provided programming and support to those with substance misuse disorders, mental health struggles, and the homeless for more than five decades. The center cares for individuals through three programs dedicated to addiction and recovery services: Pegasus House, Women’s View, and the Daybreak Shelter, all of which have programs that will benefit from the money raised.
Bank of New England sponsors scholarship
HAVERHILL — The Bank of New England recently presented Kaitlyn Marin Arteaga, this year’s Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, with a $1,000 scholarship. Arteaga, a freshman at Haverhill High School, will receive the scholarship upon graduation from high school.
The presentation was made during the club’s annual Dream Reach and Succeed academic and leadership banquet held May 19 at Maria’s Restaurant.
Arteaga, the youngest Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill YOY winner, was visibly stunned when presented with the scholarship. “I am just so grateful for everything,” she expressed after the event.
The event highlighted club members who excelled in academic and leadership programming throughout the year. Program recognition included: Math and Reading, STEAM, Art, as well as the club’s tween and teen leadership programs, Torch Club and Keystone Club. Four members who demonstrated exceptional effort this year were also presented with campership awards to attend Camp Tasker in Newton, New Hampshire, for all nine weeks this summer completely free of charge, thanks to generous donations from the Wysocki family and Club Board member Richard Early Jr.
For more information on getting involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Maria Rodriguez at 978-374-6171 or mrodriguez@haverhillbgc.org.
Blue Mass planned
HAVERHILL — The Very Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish and chaplain of the Haverhill Fire and Police departments and the Groveland Police Department, will celebrate a Blue Mass on Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. at Sacred Hearts in Bradford. The public is invited to attend, honor and pray.
This Mass is hosted by the Knights of Columbus Haverhill and Groveland councils, and will honor first responders, public safety departments and members of the military, living and deceased. Following Mass is a brief awards ceremony with light refreshments in the church hall.
For more information, contact the parish office at 978-373-1281.
Food Bank to hold Big Night Out
DRACUT — The Merrimack Valley Food Bank will hold its second Big Night Out Under the Tent at Lenzi’s on Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. Lenzi’s is at 810 Merrimack Ave. in Dracut.
Tickets are $75 each or $55 for nonprofits and include hors d’oeuvres, live music, a silent auction and a reverse raffle. All money raised will benefit the Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. Registration is open at tinyurl.com/2zm77dha
Mystery author presentation via ZoomGROVELAND — Cozy Mystery author Frank Anthony Polito will talk about his new mystery “Rehearsed to Death,” June 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom at home or on the big screen at the Langley-Adams Library. A lucky participant will win an advanced copy of the book. When registering, please answer yes if you are planning to come to the library. Register at tinyurl.com/ytfmzpr2.
Polito is an award-winning author and playwright. His novels include “Band Fags!,” “Remembering Christmas,” and “The Spirit of Detroit,” among many others, and his plays have been produced around the country.
