NEWBURYPORT — COVID-19 memes, satire and Monty Python: It may not be for everyone but for at least 3,300 people on Facebook, it’s the escape they need.
When schools shut down and her work dried up due to social distancing, Newburyport resident Lori Day — an educational psychologist, consultant and freelance writer — turned to memes and humor to cope.
After some divide from friends over her COVID-19-themed posts, she launched her own private Facebook group, Coronavirus Gallows Humor, for those seeking a different type of stress relief.
So, what even is a meme? Day said it’s difficult to define, but “it relies upon a baseline common understanding of something and often turns it on its head.”
Memes, she said, “have a certain depth to them that points out hypocrisy. It’s complicated, but you have to understand what it’s even about to get to that next level of ironic laughter.”
With films such as “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Day said group members draw parallels from a satirical take on the black plague to what is transpiring now with COVID-19.
She especially loves memes associated “with the plague masks that the doctors wore in the 1300s. They look like a raven’s face with a long beak and the spectacles. They basically stuffed those beaks full of dry herbs, flowers and straw because they believed that would prevent the sickness from getting them, but it also masked the smell of death.”
For her and many members of the group, dark humor “gives you sort of a temporary dopamine squirt,” Day said. It’s not permanent but it gives someone a laugh and maybe a “temporary break from the constant stream of bad news and stress that is going on.”
She knows the group is not for everyone, though, and she respects that.
“You have to find people who share your sense of humor,” Day said. “That is why I started the group because I was having such a mixed reaction on my Facebook page.”
The groups attracts different types of people “from all over the world,” she said. “We have people who are COVID positive and are laughing from their beds and their hospital rooms, and are so thankful for the chance to laugh when they are really sick. All different ages. It’s a real mix of people, but they all share the ability to not take things too seriously.
“Nobody is laughing at the fact that people are dying,” Day added. “Nobody in the group is a sociopath. It’s just that they appreciate grim humor. A lot of it is political. Some of it requires a certain amount of intelligence because it’s based on science or history.”
A lot of posts also tend to skew liberal, she said. In explaining this further, Day said she saw comedian Andy Borowitz while he was on tour in Boston. During the Q&A portion, she asked him why a lot of comedy has a liberal bend to it. He responded by talking “about the difference of punching up versus punching down, and liberals understand that. It’s about power.”
Borowitz encouraged people to “punch up” at people in power, she said, “but you should not punch down by race, by gender.”
Day finds that sentiment “critical” when allowing people to join the group. “There’s seven rules and what they all come down to is that we don’t punch down, but we can punch up.”
The group has provided more than just laughs, Day said. Through its community, she connected with a producer at NPR who was looking for someone with experience dealing with domestic violence. With people quarantining at home, many organizations are concerned about a rise in reports of domestic violence.
Day, a board member for the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, said the center works with people locally and across the country. At the same time, though, the center is experiencing financial trouble.
“At a time when victims need us the most, we’ve had to cut back,” she said. Day helped the producer get in touch with CEO Suzanne Dubus, who appeared on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on Saturday to discuss the topic.
“While we’re all laughing about dark humor, something really dark and really bad is happening in the world to women,” Day said, adding that she always believed in the “serendipity of social media.”
Without this group, Dubus may not have had the opportunity to appear on the show.
To listen to a NPR interview with Day: www.npr.org/2020/04/04/827241680/guffawing-through-face-masks-some-turn-to-gallows-humor-to-cope-with-pandemic?fbclid=IwAR0oSl8uj5H5kUaXCpEUjAeNjqEc8FamzLZb4nshOgYaHGJUjYNXMY8gogA.