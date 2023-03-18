NORTH ANDOVER — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is holding a meeting for the public this Thursday, March 23 at Merrimack College to discuss planned improvements to Route 114.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in Crowe Hall, and will address the benefits and impacts of proposed changes, which will address a range of problems on the 2.2 mile long stretch between Waverly Road and Willow Street/Mill Road. Those attending are asked to park next to the building in Lot A.
Commencement dates for the planned work have varied, but North Andover Planning Director Jean Enright said last month that “it sounds like the best case is” that contractors will being work on the corridor in the spring of 2025.
Project directors have stated that the improvements will cost $30 million, 80% of which will come from the federal government and 20% from the state, and the work will take three years to complete.
“The total estimated cost of the projects does not include any right-of-way acquisition costs,” said Lawrence Cash of MassDOT, in a taped hearing from October 28, 2021 that is posted on the town website. “The design is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.”
This stretch of Route 114 is a major artery for commuters trying to reach Route 495 to the west or, especially if they are going to Boston, Route 93 via the Andover Bypass and Route 125 to the east.
There are also a wide assortment of shopping destinations, minute clinics and restaurants along those 2.2 miles, and 800 students from Merrimack College need to cross it every day from apartments at Royal Crest Estates to get to class.
As the latter circumstance suggests, one of the main motivations for the project is safety — especially for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project was initiated by a safety audit of the whole corridor that was conducted by the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission in 2010, which was followed by audits in 2014, 2018 and 2021 that looked at specific intersections.
There are no marked bicycle lanes on this corridor, where traffic whizzes by at 30 and 40 miles per hour, and there are sections with no sidewalks. Signalized pedestrian crossings are rare and for people who live in the surrounding community, navigating their neighborhood can be a challenge.
MassDOT’s plans call for creating a 10-foot-wide path for pedestrians and bicycles on the south side of the corridor for its entire length. The path will be separated from the road by a buffer of grass five feet wide.
A sidewalk will run along the north side of the same stretch, separated from the road by three feet of grass, and all these improvements will extend into side streets.
Engineers told the Planning Board on May 18, 2021, that crosswalks at the Eaglewood Shops and Peters Street will be enhanced, and the HAWK light that currently allows college students to stop traffic to cross Route 114 will be replaced by a fully signalized intersection.
A signalized intersection will also be created at Hillside Road, allowing people to cross safely back and forth to Chestnut Green. Other improvements at this intersection will eliminate traffic that uses the parking areas around Chestnut Green as a shortcut for traveling between Route 114 and the Andover Bypass.
MassDOT aims to make the corridor safe for the motorists traveling on Route 114 as well as pedestrians trying to cross it.
“Of the nine intersections within the project limits, five intersections are listed as high crash locations, meaning they are eligible for the Highway Safety Improvement program,” said Charles Gregory of Greenman-Pedersen, an engineering firm that works for MassDOT.
Traffic congestion is the other major issue addressed by the project, and project directors have pointed to inconsistent lane configuration as one culprit.
Driving from west of Waverly Road to the east through the corridor, the road starts out at three lanes (including the turning lane), expands to four at Eaglewood Shops, and expands to five lanes from there to Route 125/Andover Bypass. Then it drops to three lanes until reaching Stop & Shop, and expands to five again thereafter.
Making the road two lanes in both directions will cut down on the need for mergers. It will also result in adding a lane to the road heading west up the hill toward Waverly Road, while maintaining a dedicated left turn at that intersection, cutting down on chronic congestion at that point.
Form the other direction, adding a left-turning lane heading westbound at the intersection of Route 125/Andover bypass will likewise keep cars from backing up.
