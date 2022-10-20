LAWRENCE — Local buses run fare free and more frequently, and now attract greater notice as they swish through the Valley ablaze in tropical hues.
But will the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s bold rebranding — including a catchy new acronym, MeVa — put more feet below the fleet’s seats?
On Oct. 14, we ran the question by Vanessa Noesi-Mercedes and her graphic design class at Lawrence High School.
The younger folks have connections to Caribbean and Latin American countries where the buses are often brightly colored, and young riders are a demographic targeted by the rebranding.
Half of the 23 juniors and seniors, sitting at silver iMac computers, said they have taken local buses.
All the students have noticed the bus’s coral, aqua and yellow colors. Nine of the transit authority’s 58 buses have been wrapped in bright, printed vinyl within the last month and have been circulating in red-brick Lawrence and beyond.
Daymian Chhay, who is interested in computer engineering, perhaps even attending UMass Lowell — a stop served by MeVa — said he would be more apt to climb aboard a colored bus.
“I actually like the colored buses,” he said. “It catches my eye, and I think it is pretty cool to see (them) around the city.”
Melisa Estaban said she had just recently taken one of the regular, white transit buses, boarding at a stop near the high school and riding it to the downtown hub, the John F. Buckley Transportation Center, and walked home.
She has seen the colored buses, but thought they were for a specialized purpose, something other than public transportation.
Esther Del A Cruz, who is thinking of learning a trade in the Job Corps after high school, said color grabs her eye.
“I’m someone that — colors attract me, so I might want to get on it, and, I don’t drive,” she said.
Angel Pouerie does drive, his Honda Civic, and he does not intend to ride local buses, regardless of their appearance.
“The color makes no difference,” he said.
Supporters of public transportation say places, typically urban areas, with large number of cars lead to traffic and parking woes and pollute the air.
Registered cars in Lawrence soared between 2010 and 2020, rocketing by more than 55% to 64,504 vehicles, far outstripping the rate at which the city’s population grew, by 17%, over the decade from 76,377 to 89,152 people.
Back in the graphic design class, Ada Fernandez, who plans to study nursing in college, likes the look of the colored buses.
But would that convince her to ride the bus?
“Probably not, but that is just my personal opinion,” she said. “But if other people were to see the brighter colors they would probably be more willing (to ride) but I don’t take the bus.”
The teacher and class wondered if the transit authority had consulted with local people about the bus design?
The class said the colors represent the city but they would prefer to see symbols that represent the people in the community.
Harvey Castillo, who plans to study mechanical engineering, said he would like to see flags on the buses.
One student would like to see images of food items that are cultural staples in the Immigrant City, such as plantains. Others expressed enthusiasm for butterflies, a powerful symbol in Dominican culture, representing independence.
Leadership at the transit authority did consult with local folks before they moved ahead with the colorful palette.
Shortly after the transit authority’s new administrator, Noah Berger, moved into his position more than a year ago, he and Communications Director Niorka Méndez-Almonte made their rounds to community groups, and learned that many people did not even know where the buses go.
“Many people who could use our service either didn’t know we were here or thought of us as irrelevant,” Berger said.
The MVRTA then met with focus groups of diverse local representatives and learned that colored buses were the norm elsewhere.
The MeVa bus colors are inspired by housing in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, while water droplets honor the Merrimack River and abstracted clock faces reflect the clocks atop historic mill buildings.
The MVRTA hired Studio Six Branding to design the rebranding. A month ago, Mark Johnson of Husky Creative Signs and Graphics in Frederick, Colorado was at the MVRTA headquarters in Haverhill with installers from Hatem Graphics of Plaistow, New Hampshire and SGI Graphics of Bedford, Massachusetts.
The digitally printed vinyl, with adhesive backing, is engineered for outdoor advertising.
“Think of it as a gigantic bumper sticker,” Johnson said. “We put the puzzle together and install it, basically a lot of vertical panels and horizontal panels.”
The coverings, if installed correctly and cleanly, appear as if they have painted on the buses. He said the coverings, best case, last for five to seven years.
Berger said the coverings cost $4,880 per bus, or $43,920 for the 9 that have been wrapped and an additional $122,000 for the remaining 20 buses that will be wrapped in the future.
Today, at the Buckley Transportation Center, Berger and his MVRTA colleagues are unveiling the new look buses, logo and name at a ribbon cutting.
MeVa has some 24 fixed routes and serves 10 Merrimack Valley communities
Since the transit authority went fare free in March ridership has almost doubled, rising by 97.9% as of September.
Still, the passenger numbers have a ways to go before they catch up to the pre-pandemic ridership.
This September the MVRTA carried 145,783 passengers, compared to the 171,567, passengers who rode the buses in September 2019.
Still, Berger and others, including deputy administrator Kathleen Lambert hope ridership ramps up with the new look of each approaching bus.
“It’s bright, it’s fun, you can really see it coming down the street,” Lambert said.
