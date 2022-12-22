North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.