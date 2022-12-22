RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin's 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat Portland 76-65 on Thursday night.

Pullin added six rebounds and six assists for the Highlanders (7-5). Lachlan Olbrich added 17 points while going 8 of 14 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Luke Turner finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Alden Applewhite finished with 20 points and three steals for the Pilots (8-7). Tyler Robertson added 13 points for Portland. Vasilije Vucinic also recorded 12 points.

Turner scored nine points in the first half and UC Riverside went into halftime trailing 36-35. UC Riverside outscored Portland by 12 points in the second half. Pullin led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you