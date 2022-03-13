INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue came up short in its goal to win the Big Ten tournament but will get one more chance to create a memorable season on college basketball’s biggest stage.
The Boilermakers (27-7) earned a No. 3 seed in the East Region in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday and will face 14-seed Yale on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In the Big Ten tournament final, Purdue couldn’t overcome 17 turnovers in a 75-66 loss to Iowa on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Yale earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 66-64 win over Princeton in the Ivy League tournament final earlier Sunday. The Bulldogs (19-11) are led by head coach James Jones, who in 23 seasons has posted 352 career victories. Yale’s top scorer, 6-foot-1 guard Azir Swain, averages 19.2 points.
“I know Coach Jones, and he's an excellent coach,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We were watching them -- obviously, I was writing on the board before this game, and that game was on. So I was watching them that last three minutes of the game, and they have a good team, man. Everybody earns their way in this one.”
The higher-seeded Boilermakers can look back to last season, when they were a 4-seed and were upset by 13th-seed North Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as an example of not to take any team lightly.
“You respect everybody you play in March Madness, and that's what it came down to for us,” Purdue senior center Trevion Williams said. “I think a lot of times we look at ourselves and we -- obviously, we know we're a talented team and nobody -- we beat ourselves a lot of times.”
Mistakes proved costly in the Big Ten final. Iowa outscored Purdue 14-5 in points off turnovers, which was a big factor in the outcome. Purdue cut Iowa’s lead to 63-62 on a 3-pointer by Eric Hunter Jr. with 3:13 left but turned it over once and missed the front-end of a one-and-one free throw during a game-clinching 7-0 run for Iowa that put the Hawkeyes up 70-62 with 1:02 left.
Sophomore forward Keegan Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Iowa (26-9) to its fourth win in four days and its first Big Ten tournament title since 2006.
“I don't know if I've ever been more proud of a team than this group -- how they worked, sacrificed and incredible unselfishness,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Murray, who averaged 25.8 points and 9 rebounds in four games, was named Big Ten tournament MVP.
“Everything just got put together for me -- just all the hard work that we put in, just the offseason that it took to get here, everything just kind of went on the one there,” Murray said. “I couldn't believe it. We struggled earlier on this year a little bit, and now we're doing really well and it's just a great feeling.”
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 20 points and six assists, with Williams adding 13 points and 11 rebounds. Both Ivey and Williams were named to the All-Big Ten tournament team.
“The biggest thing is just trying to just have a short memory of this game and just move on and focus on what we can control in those games,” Ivey said. “I felt like today we turned the ball over, and it lost us games. We just got to correct it and don't let it happen when we play Yale.”