INDIANAPOLIS – It turned out to be a short stay for the lone team representing Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue’s season came to a disappointing end Friday night, as the fourth-seeded Boilermakers suffered a 74-67 overtime loss to 13th-seed North Texas at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The night began with promise, with black-and-gold clad Purdue fans filing into downtown Indianapolis, expecting a long run.
But the quicker, more athletic Mean Green spoiled those plans.
North Texas scored the first 11 points of the overtime session, starting with a 3-pointer from starting forward Thomas Bell and continuing with a runner in the lane from senior guard Javion Hamlet. Meanwhile, Purdue struggled to put anything together offensively in the extra session, turning the ball over and missing shots. Purdue didn’t score in overtime until a Mason Gillis 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, cutting the North Texas lead to 72-64.
By then, the game was essentially over.
“This is the toughest loss I’ve experienced, and I hope we learn from it,” said Purdue freshman guard Jaden Ivey, who led the Boilermakers with 26 points. “We have to. We can’t be losing in the NCAA Tournament.”
Junior forward Trevion Williams added 14 points, but no other Purdue player scored in double figures as the Boilermakers (18-10) ended their season with their second straight overtime loss.
“We did not play well in the overtime,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Just had a series of possessions there from offense-defense to offense-defense to start the overtime where we didn’t execute, and they were able to score the basketball. …
“You want to be able to win games and advance, but this is part of it.”
The Boilermakers could have won in regulation as well, had they not left four points out there at the free-throw line down the stretch. Ivey and Williams failed to convert three-point plays, missing free throws, while sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 2:35 remaining. Down 57-49, Purdue went on an 8-0 run, with Williams and Ivey scoring transition baskets off North Texas turnovers to tie the score. But the missed free throws hurt momentum during that stretch as well.
“I thought that was a key stretch,” Painter said. “Obviously, we still made enough plays and got enough stops to put the game into overtime, but I thought that was a key stretch right there if we could have knocked some of those down and got that lead and got them on their heels.”
After falling back behind 61-57, Purdue was able to force overtime, tying the score at 61 on a putback by Williams with 21.3 seconds remaining. James Reese had a chance to win the game in regulation for UNT. Reese had a good look at a 17-foot baseline jumper off an inbounds play, but his shot clanged off the side iron, sending the game to overtime.
Hamlet led North Texas with a terrific all-around game, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Bell and Mardez McBride added 16 points apiece for the Mean Green (18-9).
UNT gave Purdue problems early with its quickness. Bell scored nine of the first 11 points for UNT, including a three-point play on a fast break layup. Then, Hamlet got going, sinking back to back 3-pointers to give UNT its biggest lead of the half, 29-18.
Purdue answered with a 6-0 run, cutting the UNT lead to 29-24 on a pair of free throws from junior forward Aaron Wheeler. But after Ivey was whistled for a foul going for a defensive rebound, junior guard Mardez McBride sank a 3-pointer, giving North Texas a 32-24 lead it took into halftime.
The Boilermakers shot just 30.4% from 3-point range in the first half and turned the ball over six times. North Texas burned Purdue from the perimeter, shooting 5-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half.
“They’re pretty shifty, and they have a lot of guys that can shoot,” Painter said. “The one thing, their ability to make some shots, and they have good percentages, the guys that made 3s for them and guys that can shoot and we wanted to give attention to, they were just searching out certain matchups and trying to break us down.”