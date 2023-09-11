BOSTON — With gas prices in Massachusetts hovering near $4 per gallon, some want to put the brakes on the state's gas tax to help ease pain at the pumps.
A proposal being eyed for the 2024 ballot would ask voters to approve a plan to suspend the tax of 24 cents per gallon for the state’s consumers until gasoline prices drop below $2 per gallon.
"Gas prices are through the roof and commuters need some relief," said Harold Hubschman, head of the ballot committee Sign2SuspendTheGasTax.org.
Attorney General Andrea Campbell's office has certified two versions of the proposed referendum, clearing the first of several hurdles to the 2024 ballot. Supporters must now gather 75,000 signatures from registered voters.
Hubschman, who owns a signature gathering company, is asking voters to sign an online petition and pay a $2.95 fee to cover the cost of collecting and processing the signatures. Those who request the petitions will get a prepaid business reply envelope to mail a signed petition to city or town clerks.
Hubschman described the $2.95 fee as a "contribution" to cover the cost of collecting and processing the signatures.
He said the approach could eventually help others who want to put referendums before the voters, but lack the funding or resources to qualify for the ballot.
"If this works, I'm going to start doing this with other initiatives to help other groups that don't have the resources for a signature drive," he said.
It’s not clear whether Republicans and conservative groups that have backed previous efforts to suspend the gas tax will get behind the ballot initiative.
The state’s gas tax has become a political hot potato on Beacon Hill in recent years as supply chain disruptions, record high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent gasoline prices soaring to record levels.
Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, unsuccessfully pushed to suspend the tax last year as part of the state’s budget deliberations. Then-Republican Gov. Charlie Baker backed the efforts.
But the Legislature’s Democratic majority rejected the proposals, arguing that freezing the gas tax would do little to ease pain at the pump while jeopardizing the state’s bond rating and reducing the amount of money available to help fix potholes, bridges and other infrastructure.
Republicans countered that the state is flush with surplus revenue from excess tax collections and could afford to "backfill" the loss of gas tax revenue.
Gas prices in Massachusetts were averaging about $3.74 per gallon this week, compared to $3.81 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast’s weekly survey of gas stations.
Overall, Massachusetts drivers pay 44.9 cents per gallon in gas taxes, including state and federal charges, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
