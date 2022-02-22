BOSTON — A perennial push to update the state’s 40-year-old bottle deposit law is gaining momentum as municipal leaders throw their support behind the latest plan.
The proposal, which is backed by more than 40 lawmakers, calls for increasing the deposit on cans and bottles from 5 to 10 cents and including other plastic and glass containers for wine, hard cider, water and sports drinks, as well as miniature liquor bottles called “nips” in the list of items covered by the law.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said city and town leaders are backing the proposal because it would “bring immediate results, with higher re-use and recycling of plastic and glass containers, cleaner roads and parks, and substantial savings for city and town budgets.”
The legislation, which recently cleared a key vote by the Legislature’s Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, has also been endorsed by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, which also represents municipal governments.
“Removing more bottles from the municipal waste stream saves cities and towns money, while allowing customers to get a little money back,” said Mark Draisen, the group’s executive director.
Environmental groups point out that only 42% of the beverage containers sold in Massachusetts are covered by the current deposit law. They argue that updating the law will keep more plastic and glass out of regional landfills and incinerators to help the state meet its ambitious goals to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
“The Better Bottle Bill brings an excellent recycling program into the 21st century,” said Sarah Becker, who is with the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group. “It’s proven to reduce litter in our communities and lower recycling costs for our cities and towns, it just needs a little updating to deliver the best results.”
More than 80% of the cans and bottles with a 5-cent deposit are being recycled statewide, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Massachusetts is one of 10 states — including Maine, Connecticut and Vermont — with deposit laws. The Bay State’s bottle deposit was enacted in 1983 and allows redemption centers to deduct processing fees from refunds. Recently, Oregon and Michigan have taken steps to expand their bottle deposit laws.
The latest push to update the law is likely to face some headwinds from the food industry, which has long argued that the bottle deposit is cumbersome and costly for supermarkets and other retailers and drives business across the border to New Hampshire, the only New England state without a deposit for bottles and cans.
Lawmakers were unable to reach consensus on a proposal to expand the bottle deposit law in 2014 despite widespread, mostly Democratic support. Instead, the question was left to voters in November 2014.
A coalition of beverage companies and supermarkets spent more than $9 million fighting the referendum, which called for expanding the bottle bill to include containers filled with non-carbonated beverages. The measure was crushed like a can, with 70% of voters rejecting it.
Despite growing support, the plan to update the law faces a long road to approval before the Dec. 31 end of the legislative session. Even if the Senate Ways and Means Committee decides to advance the bill, it would still need to be approved by the full Senate and House before heading to Gov. Charlie Baker for consideration.
