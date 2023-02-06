FILE - Coach Eteri Tutberidze, left, talks to Kamila Valieva, center, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze one of the country’s highest honors. It comes nearly a year after a doping case involving one of her top skaters overshadowed the Winter Olympics. A presidential decree published lists Tutberidze among three people awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky “for ensuring the successful training of athletes who achieved high sporting accomplishments” at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in Feb. 2022.