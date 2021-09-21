FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars senior vice president Tony Khan, left, talks with an unidentified person prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, Fla. Tony Khan has his hands full as co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and with Fulham F.C. of the EFL Championship. He decided to launch his own wrestling company and now All Elite Wrestling is not only nipping at WWE's heels as best in the business, it's set to take over New York on Wednesday night with its Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium.