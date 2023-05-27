FRISCO, Texas — Seth Waugh stood in front of students from Frisco ISD, the University of North Texas and kids invited through United Way, explaining why he believes golf has become cool.
Waugh, the PGA of America’s CEO since 2018, is 65, but with his long silver hair and deep tan, he himself resonates California-beach cool, although he is Massachusetts born-and-raised.
“We’ve gone from being just welcoming to being invitational,” Waugh told the kids, who were visiting the Kitchen-Aid Senior PGA Championship as part of the PGA’s Beyond the Green initiative, which provides historically underrepresented students access to leaders in a wide range of industries.
“It’s changing,” Waugh added. “It’s changing before our eyes. I’m proud of that. And with events like this, we’re trying to spread the word.”
Waugh explained to the kids that the golf’s natural connectivity fosters not only friendships but vocation opportunities, within and outside of golf.
After speaking to the kids as a group, then individually, Waugh spoke to The Dallas Morning News and PGA.com about an array of subjects, including the new 660-acre PGA Frisco’s impact; overnight sensation Michael Block; and PGA Frisco’s chances of hosting the next-available Ryder Cup on U.S. soil in 2041.
Questions and answers lightly edited for conciseness and clarity:
— Do you see PGA Frisco as something that will help elevate golf’s coolness factor?
— Waugh: The golf courses are amazing. Our building is off the charts. But the real action is in the district. And that’s where we’re gonna make golfers, right? You’ve got all these ways to experience the game, every kind of new way to consume it, whether it’s the Top Golf experience, the Ice House. The putting is free. The Swing is more or less free for kids. And the big screen TV. I mean, we showed the PGA Championship last week. We’ll show this tournament this week. We’ll show the Ryder Cup but we’ll also show the Cowboys. And we’ll show Buzz Lightyear on Friday nights.
People were like looking at me like I was crazy when I said it could be the commercial epicenter of the game and the Silicon Valley [of golf]. There’s nothing else in the game that exists like this, right? Where you have us as an anchor tenant, that resort, which is off the charts. So it’s a destination. It’s a hang for locals, and you can consume it in any way you want.
You can run around The Swing in 45 minutes. You can putt for six hours. Or five minutes. And you go play two big-boy golf courses. Without even leaving campus. There’s a line at the Ice House every night. I’ve walked over here at every time of the day just to see what’s going on. Morning. Lunchtime. End of the day. Ten o’clock at night. It’s bumping, man, it’s really cool.
— What is it like to see this campus go from a concept discussed in boardrooms to what it is now?
— Waugh: The first time I came out here was as a board member. It was a ranch. There were cows and barbed wire fences and mud and I’m driving around in this SUV hoping to not get stuck. And now to look at it, it’s really cool.
Look, the game’s getting younger and it’s cool. I started talking about this more than a year ago. The National Golf Foundation now asks that as a question: Do you think golf is cool? I don’t mean to take credit for it, but people are thinking about it. Like [the rapper] Macklemore loves golf. Look at the quarterbacks. Josh Allen, we couldn’t keep him off the property last week [at Oak Hill].
All the negatives of the game that we worried about sort of pre-COVID — because I thought we were on a little bit of a rise before that — all became strengths. Right? Like, yeah, you’re out at a beautiful place. Yeah, it takes a lot of time. Yeah, you’re with people for a long time. And it’s good for your mind and your body and your soul.
Again, it’s not like I’m trying to take credit, but back during COVID, everybody said COVID was the elixir for golf. It turned out that it was. But when we were sitting around hiding under our beds, I had five kids and two refugees in my house, my God daughter and a cousin who were stuck in Manhattan and couldn’t get out. So we took them to Florida. For 45 days we all lived there and it was like close to being reality TV. I was like, ‘We ought to do some things.’ And I realized, golf was it. It’s a walk in the park.
So I called our medical advisors and said ‘Am I crazy or can we be part of the solution?’ One of them said, ‘Yeah, let me get you to [former CDC director Anthony] Fauci.
They said, yeah, come like, maybe part of the solution is posted in a symbol. That makes sense. He wasn’t a golfer because let me get you to Fauci. I talked to Fauci and he said, ‘That makes a lot of sense. He said, ‘Let me get your guys to the CDC. And we developed this thing called Back2Golf, which was a staged return to the game. And then we rallied the industry around it. We started calling mayors and governors. And then Jay [Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner] did what he did, which was talking about getting back on TV. ... And he got it back in late June, which was a miracle.
So all of a sudden, it’s the only thing on television; it’s the only thing you can do and people fell in love with it. You came with your family and you kind of liked carrying your own bag and you didn’t mind there not being a 19th hole. ... Anyway, so I firmly believe this is a renaissance for the game. I really do.
— Darren Clarke brought this up about PGA Frisco’s East Course, mentioning that it would be ideal to host Ryder Cups because of the way the layout can be set up to accentuate match play. The PGA has said it would like PGA Frisco to host Ryder Cups in the future, although all the U.S.-hosted Ryder Cup sites have been granted through 2037. Do you still hope to host a Ryder Cup here when the next one’s available, in 2041?
— Waugh: We’ve committed a 26 championships. We have committed two PGA Champs and everything else we’re doing. And so this week is the beginning of the test to see whether it does (host a Ryder Cup).
The Ryder Cup, A, is so important to us that we’re very careful. And, B, I frankly think it’s irresponsible to commit out. Like, I think we’re already irresponsibly committed, and that predated me and I’ve sort of cut it off, but for much for Ryder Cup but because it’ll probably take some more time.
The world can change so much that we’re sort of dialing it back. I know the USGA’s gone another way, but we’re saying that we’re not going to get further out than seven years. The good news is we got everybody slobbering on us and wanting to do this. Everywhere we go wants us back. ... And they all deserve it, right? Because they did an amazing job.
And so it’s a long-winded answer of saying Ryder Cup is absolutely a possibility when we have the next one and we’d love to do it at along the way, the answer said in the Ryder Cup is, is absolutely a possibility when we have the next one and we’d love to do it in our home here, but we’ve got to test it first.
— I’m not sure you could put a price tag on what Michael Block did to shine a light on what the PGA of America is about. What is your takeaway from what he did last week?
— Waugh: I think the thing that is striking this enormous chord is we’re finally talking about the joy of the game again. And what it can bring from gratitude, as opposed to money. Because at the end of the day, everything we’ve been talking about, LIV [Golf], elevated events, it’s all code for money. People are tired of it. I know I am tired of talking about it. So here’s an everyman that goes out there and, you know, he’s Rudy, right? The only thing better than his 7-iron is his earbud game. It was, ‘I can relate to that guy.’
Now all of a sudden everyone’s going, ‘Yeah, my pro is like a real guy.’ When you got into playing golf there was like three guys in town that had a secret sauce, right. It was kind of the football coach. The doctor. The lawyer, maybe the minister and the golf guy. Because he could he could do something nobody else could. And by the way he connected with everybody in town because it was kind of the people needed to know.
And we got away from that because he came a business and everybody’s stuck behind the counter and it became numbers instead of, “Yeah, I’m out there in the dirt.” They’re teachers, that’s what they are. They’re like service arts. My parents are both teachers. It’s there’s no difference between Michael Block and my dad and his dad. My dad uses literature and he uses a 7-iron. And so, yeah, he shone a light on us.
— Are you surprised about the degree to which Block fervor has taken off, and how its lasted into this week, where he played over at Colonial?
— Waugh: We all knew it was going to be [at least] 15 minutes, but minutes, but now it feels like it’s got legs and is going to be around for a while. I think it’s much-needed. I think the story is perfect timing. That hole-in-one? It’s sort of like divine intervention. You’re kind of go like ‘Whoa.’ Just when we needed it most, we’ve got Walter Mitty. We’ve got this thing.
I knew Michael before this and then spent a lot of time with him the last couple of days. Because he got into Colonial, we had to get here in time for this so we chartered a plane and we actually gave him a ride. On the Wi-Fi his phone was blowing up and people were bidding for his 7-iron. I’m like brokering sponsorship deals for him. Like, “We’d better get in fast.” Everybody’s calling me going, “Hey, Michael Block, do you know him? We want to get on his shirt.”
