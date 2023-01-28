Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-5, 6-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-7, 6-3 MAAC)
New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays the Iona Gaels after Ike Nweke scored 24 points in Quinnipiac's 87-82 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.
The Gaels are 6-1 in home games. Iona is ninth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.
The Bobcats are 6-3 in conference play. Quinnipiac has a 5-4 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Iona.
Dezi Jones is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
