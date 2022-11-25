Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-0)
Laval, Quebec; Friday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -4.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Laval, Quebec.
Quinnipiac went 14-17 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.
SFA went 22-10 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The 'Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 39.9 in the paint, 20.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
