Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Fordham Rams (9-1)
New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 25 points in Fordham's 72-59 win against the Wagner Seahawks.
The Rams have gone 8-0 at home. Fordham is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.
The Bearcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Binghamton has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists. Khalid Moore is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.
Jacob Falko is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.8 points for Binghamton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.