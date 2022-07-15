FILE - Athletes competes during the decathlon high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala is in a race to make his race at the Athtletics World Championships which open on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. The medal contender in the 100 meters is due for his first qualifying heat at Hayward Field on Friday. Omanyala’s visa was finally issued a day before his race, and the athlete will embark on a late dash to make it in time.