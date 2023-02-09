Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South)
Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -4; over/under is 124
BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs after DaQuan Smith scored 24 points in Radford's 69-66 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.
The Highlanders are 9-1 on their home court. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by Josiah Jeffers averaging 3.6.
The Runnin' Bulldogs are 8-4 in conference games. Gardner-Webb has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.
Julien Soumaoro averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin' Bulldogs, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. DQ Nicholas is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.
Runnin' Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
