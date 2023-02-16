UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-7, 12-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-10, 11-3 Big South)
Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -4.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Radford Highlanders after Tajion Jones scored 21 points in UNC Asheville's 76-72 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.
The Highlanders have gone 9-2 at home. Radford scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 12-2 in Big South play. UNC Asheville scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.6 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.
Drew Pember is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
