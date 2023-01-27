Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC)
College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tyrece Radford scored 30 points in Texas A&M's 79-63 victory against the Auburn Tigers.
The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.0.
The Commodores have gone 3-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 2.1.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
Ezra Manjon is averaging nine points for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.
Commodores: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
