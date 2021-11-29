Kentucky Christian vs. Radford (3-4)
Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders will be taking on the Knights of NAIA member Kentucky Christian. Radford is coming off an 88-75 win at home over Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.
SUPER SENIORS: Radford's Josiah Jeffers, Bryan Hart and Chyree Walker have combined to account for 29 percent of all Highlanders scoring this season.WONDERFUL WARE: Kourtney Ware has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders put up 55 points per matchup across those five contests.
