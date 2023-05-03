FILE - Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after announcing that minor surgery on both hands and an ankle will sideline her for “the next few months.” The 2021 U.S. Open champion has struggled with injuries in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a hand problem.