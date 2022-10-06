FILE - Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits off the third tee during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, on Aug. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Jon Rahm’s 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship last month wasn’t enough to give him the win at Wentworth. It did give him a much needed boost of confidence, though, ahead of this week's home tournament at the Spanish Open and the final part of the European tour season.