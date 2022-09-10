FILE - Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has hired new agents as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. Waller cut ties with Klutch Sports last week after less than a year with that agency and signed Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey .