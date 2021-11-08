FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season. General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.