FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stands on the sideline against the New England Patriots during an NFL preseason football game on Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Crosby is about to become a father, and he is already looking forward to the arrival of his daughter with fiancée Rachel Washburn. Crosby is one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers, but Washburn says it's the "cutest thing ever watching him be so excited to be a father.”