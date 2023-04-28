HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A noticeable void at tight end made the Las Vegas Raiders an attractive destination for Michael Mayer.
The feeling was mutual because the Raiders traded up three spots Friday to select the Notre Dame tight end 35th overall in the NFL draft.
Las Vegas sent the Indianapolis Colts the 38th and 141st picks of this year's draft.
“I like to put people in the dirt, and I like to run over people,” Mayer said.
The Raiders selected Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young with their first pick of the third round, and the 70th overall selection.
In getting Mayer, the Raiders address a major need at that position created when they traded Darren Waller last month to the New York Giants. Waller had more than 1,000 yards receiving in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before injuries limited his production the past two years.
“It's about coming in and keeping the tight end tradition that they have and winning as many football games as we can,” Mayer said. “That's what this is about. It's why they drafted me, and I'm really excited to be a part of this organization.”
The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Mayer should give new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a major target, particularly in the red zone.
Mayer was an AP first-team All-American and Mackey Award finalist last season after catching 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. The TD total set a record for Fighting Irish tight ends. He also holds the school records for receptions (71) and receiving yards (840) set in 2021.
“The receiving part has always kind of been there for me, but I really had to dig deep for that blocking,” Mayer said. “It's been really, really (good) this past season. Me and my tight ends coach worked on it a lot, and it's going to get better.”
The Raiders again addressed their defensive line by choosing Young, who is 6-3, 294, this time focusing on the interior. Two of their first three picks were on linemen, with the Raiders taking Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall selection.
Las Vegas was 30th in sacks last season with 27.
