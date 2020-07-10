Rain to ease heat, humidity

With temperatures in the 80s on a humid Thursday, residents beat the heat by swimming at public beaches, including Andover's Pomps Pond. Among them were Jazmine Quispe, left, 5, shown here playing at the pond with Emely Lopez, 9. National Weather Service Meteorologist Alan Dunham said Friday will be another humid day with highs in the 80s, but after that Mother Nature will provide a break from the heat. Showers are expected Saturday, with the possibility of thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and highs in the lower 80s.