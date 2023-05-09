CHICAGO — In his office a few hours before game time Tuesday, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol revisited the depth of the recent streak and diagnosed how the team tumbled into such a pit. The Cardinals would do several things well but out of sync, and a little thing would go wrong and the floor would fall out from under them.
“One thing (stinks),” Marmol said, “and then you lose.”
At least they can empathize with the Cubs.
If there’s a BABIP for karma, maybe it’s starting to bounce back in the Cardinals' direction. The Chicago Cubs made a base running blunder in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Cardinals pounced. Paul DeJong’s 14th career homer at Wrigley Field cracked a tie game in the ninth inning and sent the Cardinals to a 6-4 victory Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals have a bona fide winning streak.
They’ve won three consecutive games for the first time this season, and all it took was not making the most of five walks issued by the Cubs earlier in the game but capitalizing on a misstep (or two) by the Cubs in the eighth and ninth. The Cubs could have had a runner in scoring position with two outs, but instead, that runner broke for third on a ground ball to third base. Nolan Arenado calmly tagged him to end the inning .
The next three batters the Cardinals sent to the plate produced two runs in the bottom of the ninth. DeJong’s 13th career ninth-inning homer eclipsed the 4-4 tie. Dylan Carlson tripled, and Andrew Knizner sent him home with a flair that landed for a double to help his batting average on balls in play (BABIP). The three hits and two runs all came against Cubs right-hander Javier Assad, who had been impressive with five scoreless, fiercely efficient innings of relief. He got 15 outs on less than 50 pitches before being asked to throw more than either starter in the game did.
Giovanny Gallegos secured his second save with a perfect ninth.
Presented with a lead in the first inning, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty lost it. Given a larger lead to enter the bottom of the third inning, Flaherty misplaced most of that, too.
The Cardinals’ right-hander ran into long, problematic innings from which only the fortunate hop of a double play could spring him. So much of Flaherty’s efficiency and potential stems from his fastball command and how it allows him to access his slider as a wipeout pitch, not a survival pitch. At one point during Tuesday’s game, he leaned heavy on his slider, and that said everything about where his start was going.
For the third consecutive start, he played Frogger.
Constantly dodging traffic.
In his past 12 innings, Flaherty has allowed 31 baserunners. A dozen of them came Tuesday night, though he was able to slip free after five innings having allowed only three runs.
The Cubs tied the game on the Cardinals bullpen and newly promoted reliever Andre Pallante. Back from Class AAA Memphis, riding a gust of strikeouts for the Redbirds, Pallante allowed a solo homer to the third batter he faced. Christopher Morel’s first homer of the season traveled 422 feet to tie the game, 4-4.
Home runs shaped most of the game as the Cardinals took their first two leads on solo shots by Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar. Before Morel’s tied the game, the Cubs closed on the lead with a two-run homer from Dansby Swanson in the third.
The great missed opportunity
As the Cubs became the gift that kept on giving, the third inning could have been so much more for the Cardinals.
Nootbaar opened the inning with a home run lasered 431 feet to center field. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a single past the diving reach of Swanson. Arenado, back in the lineup after missing Monday’s game, singled on a groundball to Swanson. And then came the walks. The Cubs would walk the next three Cardinals. That was enough to chase starter Jameson Taillon from the game with the bases loaded, and enough for Julian Merryweather to make matters worse by walking the first batter he faced.
But instead of priming the Cardinals’ offense, the walks unplug it.
The Cardinals did not have a hit after the parade started. Two of the three runs the Cardinals scored came on bases-load walks, and they would not have a hit with a runner in scoring position. The Cardinals broke a tie and took a lead, 4-1, but they also accepted as many walks (three) as runs scored (three) and all three of the runners walked were stranded on base.
Since they were walking, it did not take long for the Cubs to catch up.
The great giveback
With the Cardinals ahead by three runs, Flaherty promptly allowed the Cubs back into the game.
One of the subplots of the Cardinals’ struggles has been the lack of what pitchers call “shutdown” innings. The offense gives them a lead and something to work with, and within the next immediate inning it’s gone or partially eroded. An example of it going well was this past Saturday when Carlson delivered a three-run homer in support of Adam Wainwright, and the veteran right-handed then retired six of the next seven he faced, hanging zeroes as an immediate response to gaining a lead.
There have been several examples of the opposite, the latest coming in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night at Wrigley.
With the gust of a 4-1 game at his back, Flaherty fell behind the first batter he faced. He clawed back into the count before allowing a two-strike, leadoff double. He got ahead of the second batter he faced and then left a 90.2-mph fastball over the plate that Swanson tagged for a two-run, two-strike homer. Swanson’s third homer of the season dropped neatly in the net basket that juts out from a corner in right field.
Within two batters, the Cubs had whacked the Cardinals lead down a run. Before Flaherty had an out, the Cubs had answered two of the Cardinals’ three runs.
Flaherty avoided more significant trouble in that inning with help from a strikeout-throw out double play pulled off by catcher Knizner. That was one of four double plays that Flaherty got in the first five innings to avoid traps of his own creation.
The just fine escape
It’s likely that Seiya Suzuki was Flaherty’s last hitter and it’s arguable that the starter never should have gotten far enough into the fifth inning for that to be possible.
Flaherty pitched past a dip in his velocity and seemed to rediscover the zip by the fifth. That did not come attached to continued command of his fastball.
One of the four double plays erased a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth and cleared the bases ahead of Swanson. The Cubs’ prized acquisition of the offseason, Swanson doubled for his third hit in as many swing against Flaherty. The next two batters, both doing so from the left side of the plate, walked. Flaherty found a higher gear with his fastball, touching 94 mph and 95 mph, but what he did not find was the strike zone consistently. Either of the left-handed batters could have been a reason to call to the bullpen.
They each had walked previously against Flaherty.
With a one-run lead, he had two outs but also the bases loaded and Suzuki at the plate. The Cardinals had a reliever warming in the bullpen — and stayed with Flaherty on the mound.
Suzuki lifted a ball deep toward left.
On a windier day in the Windy City and one of the windiest parks, it would have sailed for a Cubs lead, but on the 93rd and final pitch of Flaherty’s five-inning outing that ball settled into left fielder Brendan Donovan’s glove at the warning track.
