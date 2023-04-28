The Los Angeles Rams dealt with offensive line issues throughout last season and began the 2023 NFL draft by picking a versatile lineman out of Texas Christian, Steve Avila, with the fifth pick of the second round and 36th overall. He did not give up a sack last season.
With their two picks in the third round, the Rams addressed the defense, picking Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young and Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
Steve Avila — offensive lineman
6 feet 4, 331 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 2, Pick 36
Notable: Avila, a Texas native, played guard, center and tackle during his college career. He started at left guard in 2022 for the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the College Football Playoff title game.
Last season: Avila played in 15 games and did not give up a sack. He was voted to the All-Big 12 Conference team.
Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams’ offensive line underperformed last season even before injuries began to mount. The Rams let guard David Edward leave as a free agent and unproven Tremayne Anchrum is returning from an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener. Logan Bruss, the Rams’ top pick last season, also is coming back from a knee injury suffered during the second preseason game.
Byron Young — edge rusher
6 feet 2, 250 pounds, Tennessee, Round 3, Pick 77
Notable: According to Tennessee’s website, Young worked at a Dollar General store for about 18 months before making the team at Georgia Military College. He played two seasons at the junior college and transferred to Tennessee.
Last season: Young had seven sacks and 12 tackles for losses for the Volunteers. He was voted All-SEC by the league’s coaches. Young had 121/2 sacks in his two seasons in Knoxville.
Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams are in desperate need of edge rushers. Last season, the Rams released outside linebacker Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis. After the season, they released edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Converted defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy, a second-year pro who was injured last season, are on the roster.
Kobie Turner — defensive lineman
6 feet 2, 288 pounds, Wake Forest, Round 3, Pick 89
Notable: Turner, a Virginia native, walked on at Richmond and amassed 141/2 sacks in three seasons before transferring to Wake Forest for his final season.
Last season: Young played in 13 games but did not start. He posted 10 tackles for losses, including two sacks. He also forced four fumbles for the Demon Deacons.
Why the Rams drafted him: Aaron Donald is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year but the Rams need reinforcements on the interior line. After last season, the Rams let Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson leave as free agents. Turner joins a defensive line group that includes Bobby Brown and Marquise Copeland.
©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
