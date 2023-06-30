Houston Astros (44-37, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-32, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.63 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -158, Astros +136; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a four-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.
Texas has a 49-32 record overall and a 26-15 record in home games. Rangers hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the AL.
Houston has gone 22-18 in road games and 44-37 overall. The Astros are seventh in the AL with 95 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Friday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 home runs while slugging .510. Ezequiel Duran is 16-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Alex Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .251 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 14-for-45 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .290 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Astros: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
