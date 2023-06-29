Detroit Tigers (34-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (49-31, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -238, Tigers +190; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.
Texas is 49-31 overall and 26-14 at home. The Rangers have a 43-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Detroit is 34-45 overall and 16-24 in road games. The Tigers have an 11-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 18-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Spencer Torkelson has 17 doubles and nine home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 13-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
Tigers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by five runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Tigers: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
