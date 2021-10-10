FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with top center Zibanejad on an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30.