Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (18-11, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -125, Diamondbacks +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Texas is 18-11 overall and 12-5 in home games. The Rangers have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.
Arizona has gone 8-8 in road games and 16-14 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 12-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has seven doubles and five home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.
Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with five home runs while slugging .453. Corbin Carroll is 14-for-35 with six doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs
Diamondbacks: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.