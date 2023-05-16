FILE - Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy watches while pitcher Kumar Rocker throws during baseball spring training Feb. 17, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz. Rocker, a top 10 pick in each of the past two MLB drafts, has a torn ligament in his right elbow that will need Tommy John surgery. Rangers general manager Chris Young said Tuesday, May 16, that Rocker had an MRI after coming out in the fifth inning of his last start for Class-A Hickory. The surgery will probably be later this week.