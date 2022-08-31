ARLINGTON, Texas – The Rangers on Tuesday ran out the most frequent batting order they’ve used all year. Two surprising elements: The “usual” has been used a total of five times and it features utility infielder Mark Mathias, who wasn’t even in the organization until Aug. 2.
It didn’t add up to a win in a 4-2 loss to Houston – over the last six years it hasn’t really mattered what lineup they’ve tried against the Astros; nothing has worked – but it has brought more continuity to the offense.
It’s been an aim for interim manager Tony Beasley.
“I know guys like that, knowing where they will hit,” Beasley said. “I think it’s important, too. If we have the ability to have consistency, why not? It just takes one more thing off their plate to think about. They know who is hitting in front of them, who is hitting behind them. And their tendencies.”
Yes, the lineup includes Mathias, who hit seventh as the DH. More importantly, though, it has featured Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García hitting third and fourth, respectively. They hit in that order on Tuesday for the 12th straight game. It is the most stability Lowe has had in a spot in the batting order since the Rangers acquired him from Tampa Bay before 2021.
Perhaps it is not coincidental that he’s been on an absolute rampage all August, winning AL Player of the Week last week. He carried a .392/.446/.657/1.103 OPS for the month into Tuesday, second in most categories to Houston’s Alex Bregman. As a whole, the lineup had the highest OPS in the AL in August (.743) entering Tuesday.
It also helps that both Lowe, a left-handed hitter hits lefties better than any other lefty in the majors, and that García, a right-handed hitter, hits righties better than lefties. There is no need to try to flip them based on which hand a pitcher throws with.
For Lowe, the biggest adjustment this year has been taking a more direct path towards the pitcher’s mound with his front foot. It has helped him get to more pitches up and in than had previously been the case. But he acknowledged Tuesday, the lineup stability is not an insignificant factor.
“I don’t want to say comfortability, but there is some level of that,” Lowe said. “You show up at the park, you know who you are hitting behind and who is hitting behind you. If he’s seen enough to put me in the No. 3 spot, I want to repay that loyalty.”
On Tuesday, Lowe could not repay it. He went 0 for 4. It was just the third time in August he did not reach base. But he knows, come Wednesday, he’s likely to be back in the same spot because these days the Rangers have a regular batting order.
