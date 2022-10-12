New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Minnesota Wild after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home a season ago. The Wild had a +56 goal differential last season, scoring 305 goals while giving up 249.
New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 27-21-3 record in road games last season. The Rangers scored 55 power-play goals last season on 218 total chances (2.7 chances per game).
Rangers: 1-0-0, averaging 0.3 goals, 0.6 assists, 0.6 penalties and 1.2 penalty minutes while giving up 0.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).
Rangers: Sammy Blais: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
