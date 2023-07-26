Ratatouille, the humble French Provençal dish, is a bright and chunky summer vegetable stew. The word "ratatouille" is a combination of the French word “rata,” meaning a stew with whole pieces, and the verb “touiller,” which means to stir, toss or mix.
My "twist" isn’t a stew at all but instead is a ratatouille roulade: swirls of long veggie strips rolled into individually portioned ramekin molds, nestled in a puddle of sweet sauce.
Classic ratatouille uses late summer veggies such as zucchini, summer squash, tomato and eggplant. As we nudge toward autumn, I thought it would be fun to incorporate some colorful root vegetables, such as carrots, for even more texture and color.
I also add a bit of that sweet carrot flavor into the tomato sauce that’s typically used for the dish. Onions and sweet peppers are generally used in ratatouille, so the carrots add a similar sweetness. You can mix and match the vegetables any way you’d like.
You’ll need ramekins or some sort of round molds, such as cleaned tuna cans with the tops removed, and unless you’re brave and your cutting skills are stellar, you’ll also need a mandoline to slice the veggies.
This colorfully vibrant roulade is a delight for the eyes. It’s a perfect light meal with a side salad, and lovely for those cooler, summer-becoming-fall evenings, wishing you were in Provence. So get your swirl grooving and let’s get cooking!
Make the tomato-carrot sauce
1/2 medium onion, diced
1 garlic clove, minced
28-ounce can of ground, peeled tomatoes
3 large carrots, chopped
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (fresh is better)
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
Sauté the onion and garlic in a sauté pan with the olive oil for about 5 minutes. Add in the tomatoes, carrots, thyme, bay leaf, and salt and pepper, and simmer for 30 minutes.
Remove the bay leaf, and blend with an immersion blender or counter blender until silky smooth. Set aside until you are ready to plate your roulades. You will only need about 1 1/4 cups of this sauce.
Cut and blanch the vegetables
2 small summer squashes
2 small zucchinis
2 orange carrots
2 purple carrots
It’s important to try to get the same width for each of these vegetables, so that the tops all line up when they are rolled. If they’re not the right width, they can be trimmed on the bottom edge.
Using a mandoline, carefully slice each of the vegetables lengthwise to roughly 1/8 inch thick.
Blanch each of the vegetables, one kind at a time, in a wide sauté pan filled with simmering water. The zucchini and summer squash will only take about 2 minutes, and the carrots will take about 12 to 15 minutes. This blanching step assures that the veggies are soft enough to bend and roll without snapping; they will cook more when they are baked. Be sure to blanch the purple carrots last because they will dye the water purple. Set all blanched veggie strips on a paper towel-lined plate, and lightly salt and pepper them.
Prep the ramekins
Butter or oil the bottom and sides of 4 ramekins, then spoon about a tablespoon of your tomato-carrot sauce into each, spreading around the bottom.
Make the roulades
Begin rolling the vegetables from the center and work your way outward, alternating the vegetable kinds and colors as you make your roulade bigger. When the width of your rolled veggies looks as wide as the perimeter of your ramekin, insert the roulade into it. Repeat for the other 3 ramekins.
Bake and serve the roulades
Drizzle a little olive oil on the top of each roulade, cover with tin foil, place on a tin foil-lined baking sheet in a preheated 350-degree oven and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover the foil, and bake for 15 more minutes. Let cool a bit before handling.
To serve, spread about 1/4 cup of the warm tomato-carrot sauce on a plate. Invert and remove the roulade from the ramekin onto your hand, then flip it over again (baked side up) and place in the middle of the sauced plate. Drizzle the roulades with a smidge more olive oil so the bright colors glisten. I garnished my ratatouille roulades with a swirly drizzle of a mix of sour cream and heavy cream (about 1 tablespoon each), and then I added basil leaves and a flower garnish.
Diane Carnevale lives in Hamilton. Follow her on Instagram, @diane_carnevale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.