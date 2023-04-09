FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with Beckham Jr., boosting their flagging wide receiver corps while the team's quarterback situation remains far from certain. The Ravens announced the move Sunday, April 9, 2023.