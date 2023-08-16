BALTIMORE — The Ravens’ already depleted secondary has suffered another blow, and this one is significant.
Marlon Humphrey will undergo foot surgery Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh confirmed following Baltimore’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders in Owings Mills. Harbaugh said the timeline for how long Humphrey, who was not at practice, will be sidelined hasn’t been determined, though NFL Network reported earlier in the day that the hope is that Humphrey would be back in a little more than a month.
“It’s not going to be a long-term deal,” said Harbaugh, who added that the injury has been lingering and did not occur in practice. “They took a look at it and said you know that’s something we want to take care of now instead of waiting.”
The Ravens open the season at home against the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud on Sept. 10 before traveling to Cincinnati to face the division rival Bengals and star quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 2. They’ll then possibly face another rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, when they play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Still, Humphrey’s loss adds to a long list of concerning injuries in the Ravens’ secondary.
Rock Ya-Sin, Baltimore’s other starting outside cornerback, has been out since Aug. 3 with a knee injury, though it is not considered significant. Other cornerbacks who have been sidelined during training camp include Jalyn Armour-Davis, Arthur Maulet and Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who is expected to be out until at least October after undergoing surgery on his left ankle this week. The Ravens also lost Trayvon Mullen to season-ending toe surgery before the start of training camp.
The Ravens are so thin at cornerback that safety Daryl Worley found himself at outside corner during the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night despite not taking a snap at the position during camp.
The top two cornerbacks on the field Wednesday were Brandon Stephens, who began camp at safety, and Kevon Seymour, who has just seven starts across five seasons with four teams.
“There’s two levels of concern,” Harbaugh said of the depleted secondary. “The one level’s long term, there’s no long-term concern. Then there’s the short-term concern, and there’s plenty of short-term concern.”
In either case, missing Humphrey, 27, will indeed be difficult to overcome.
An All-Pro in 2019 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he is one of the Ravens’ top playmakers and one of the leaders of one of the NFL’s best defenses. Humphrey is one of just three players in franchise history — along with Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed — to have double-digit forced fumbles and interceptions in his career. In six seasons since being drafted No. 16 overall in 2017, he has 333 tackles and 12 interceptions.
Humphrey was one of the league’s best cornerbacks last season, ranking 17th overall by Pro Football Focus, which also ranked him 10th in wins above replacement.
Though he plays primarily on the outside, he is also the team’s best slot cornerback. His 84.4 PFF coverage grade when lined up in the slot over the past four seasons ranks first in the NFL among players to play at least 1,000 snaps in that spot.
“It definitely hurts the defense when a leader like Marlon is not out there with us,” Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith said. “But I know he’ll get back as soon as he can and we’ll try to pick up the slack.”
In the meantime, Baltimore will continue to look at adding at least one other cornerback to its roster, though with not many starting-caliber players still available in free agency, a trade could be the best option.
Among the best players still available in free agency are Bryce Callahan, Ronald Darby, former Raven Kyle Fuller, Casey Hayward and William Jackson, all of whom are 29 or older.
“We have guys that are ready to play and now have an opportunity to get out there and continue to improve and get the reps,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see what they can do. And, of course, we’re always looking for players, too.”
