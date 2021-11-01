Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in the left calf Sunday and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, the team announced Monday.
Harrison was struck by a stray bullet while attending a gathering in Cleveland, according to the team. He was treated at a local hospital and has been communicating with team doctors and is set to return to Baltimore on Monday.
Harrison, a third-round pick last year who grew up in Ohio and starred at Ohio State, started the Ravens’ first five games this season. He has 22 tackles in seven games, including two for loss, though his playing time has dwindled over the past month.
The Ravens were on a bye last week. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to meet with reporters on Monday afternoon.
