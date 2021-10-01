BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, quieting concerns that a back injury might sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that he was “dealing with a little black flare-up,” which he said wasn’t serious. But coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that Jackson was a full participant in the session, a promising sign for his availability this weekend.
Jackson, who spoke to reporters before practice Wednesday without any apparent pain, did not appear to be limited as he went through positional drills Friday. If he can’t play Sunday, the Ravens would turn to second-year backup Tyler Huntley, who’s never started an NFL game.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip/back) and safety DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) missed all three practices this week. Stanley and Wolfe were not expected to play Sunday, and Elliott is unlikely to be available.
Also absent Friday were defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Anthony Averett, who hurt his ankle in practice Thursday. Harbaugh declined to comment on Averett’s injury or availability. The Ravens are short-handed at cornerback, and could need to rely on special teams contributor Kevon Seymour to defend an efficient Broncos passing game.
Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin, who were activated off injured reserve Wednesday, “made good progress” this week, Harbaugh said. Both were full participants in practice Wednesday and Thursday.
