CINCINNATI — The Rays made a trade to add some offense and another catching option, acquiring Christian Bethancourt from the A’s on Saturday for two minor leaguers.
Bethancourt, 30, is a right-handed hitter with a .249 average and an .683 OPS in 56 games for Oakland, with four homers and 19 RBIs. He plays catcher, first base and the corner outfield spots, along with being a DH.
Bethancourt is expected to join the Rays on Monday, at which time they will have to make room on the 26-man active roster.
Because of his versatility, and that he hasn’t been behind the plate since late June, the Rays might add him to the current tandem of Francisco Mejia and Rene Pinto, and send out someone else.
“(A’s manager) Mark Kotsay said he really liked him when we played Oakland early on,’' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s done some nice things at the plate. His opportunities at catching have kind of been far and few between just because they’ve got a really good everyday catcher there in Sean Murphy. But we’re excited to get him in here. We want to have as much depth as possible.’'
Reliever David McKay was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bethancourt.
Also a factor is the ongoing uncertainty over a potential return of starter Mike Zunino, who has been out since early June with numbness in his left shoulder and arm.
To get Bethancourt, the Rays gave up Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
©2022 Tampa Bay Times. Visit tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.